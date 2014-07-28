July 28 Hofseth Biocare ASA : * Says has received order for fresh salmon oil capsules from a Finnish customer * Says entered into an exclusivity agreement on encapsulated salmon oil to the

Finnish market for the next three years. * Says products will be sold in one of Finland's largest retailers with more

than 1,600 outlets * Says first delivery occurs during the summer of 2014