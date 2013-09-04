STOCKHOLM, Sept 4 A consortium bidding for
Swedish metal powders firm Hoganas said on Wednesday
it was raising its bid for a second time, to 337.50 Swedish
crowns ($51) per share.
The bidder, a group consisting of the Wallenberg family and
minority Hoganas shareholder Lindengruppen, said they had agreed
to buy around 12.1 percent of shares from Didner & Gerge Fonder
and Swedbank Robur funds - conditional on the group gaining 90
percent of the shares in the firm.
The bidding group, H Intressenter, already controlled 51.2
percent of shares and 61.4 percent of voting rights in Hoganas
after an earlier offer.
Shareholders who accepted the most recent offer, at 325
crowns per share, will be compensated if the raised offer goes
through, the bidder said.
($1 = 6.6171 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Pravin Char)