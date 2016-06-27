WASHINGTON, June 27 Gejaa Gobena, a top attorney in charge of the Justice Department's criminal healthcare fraud unit, is departing the government to join Hogan Lovells as a partner in its white-collar crime practice, the law firm announced on Monday.

Gobena's hiring comes on the heels of a major milestone at the Justice Department, which announced last week it had completed a record healthcare fraud takedown involving charges against 301 individuals who are alleged to have defrauded U.S. government insurance programs by about $900 million.

Gobena most recently served as the Deputy Chief of the Fraud Section in the Justice Department's criminal division where he oversaw a team of 50 attorneys and supervised prosecutions brought by the Medicare Fraud Strike Force teams.

Gobena has a Juris Doctor from the Columbia University School of Law and a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)