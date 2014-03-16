(Corrects with annual USDA slaughter figures paragraph nine)
* Spread of deadly pig virus has tightened U.S. hog supply
* An estimated 4 mln-5 mln pigs have died of virus in past
10 months
* Disease does not affect humans, not a food safety risk
* More processors likely to curtail slaughter operations in
future
By Meredith Davis and Christine Stebbins
March 14 Smithfield Foods Inc, the world's
largest pork processor, suspended hog slaughter at its Tar Heel,
North Carolina, plant on Friday because of the spread of the
deadly Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv) which has
tightened hog supplies, industry sources said.
The Tar Heel plant, the company's largest pork processing
facility, reduced its slaughter schedule this week to four days
from five days, said the sources, who have knowledge of the
plant's operations and hog purchases. They requested anonymity
because of the sensitivity of the issue.
While it is not slaughtering hogs on Friday, the plant is
processing meat from this week's kill, the persons said.
Smithfield, acquired last year by China's Shuanghui
International, said it does not comment on daily
operations, minor disruptions, and openings or closings of
processing plants.
Friday's move follows days of market talk about U.S. pork
processors cutting back working days because of reduced
supplies, a measure that reflects the growing damage caused the
virus.
It is not clear how long the company will adhere to the
shortened slaughter schedule. Smithfield may also reduce
operations at its plant in Clinton, North Carolina, the sources
said.
The Tar Heel plant is the largest pork processing plant in
the United States, with an estimated slaughter capacity of
30,000 to 34,000 hogs a day.
Smithfield's decision to reduce the kill schedule in
response to the hog virus is expected to be repeated by other
companies in the weeks ahead as U.S. pork processors struggle to
source hogs, analysts said.
The United States, the world's largest pork exporter,
slaughtered some 112 million hogs in 2013, according to the U.S.
Department of Agriculture.
The pig virus has spread across the U.S. Hog Belt with swine
specialists estimating that at least 4 million to 5 million hogs
have died of PEDv since it was identified in the United States
in May 2013.
PEDv does not affect humans and is not a food safety risk.
The tight supply of hogs was reflected in the U.S.
government's weekly slaughter estimates on Friday. The U.S.
Department of Agriculture estimated Friday's hog slaughter at
360,000 head, down 51,000 head from a week ago.
The USDA estimated hog slaughter so far this year down 3.5
percent from the same period a year ago.
"I think that kind of operating approach, cutting one day a
week, is possibly coming to some Midwest plants in May," said
Steve Meyer, livestock economist at Paragon Economics.
Plants owned by Hormel Foods Corp, JBS Swift
, and Triumph Foods are among Midwestern facilities
that plan either to trim daily operations by a couple of hours,
eliminate overtime or suspend Saturday slaughter, according to
sources in the cash hog market.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis and Christine Stebbins in Chicago;
editing by Matthew Lewis)