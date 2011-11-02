TOKYO Nov 2 Japan's Hokkaido Electric Power Co
said on Wednesday it would buy 2.4 million tonnes of
coal from abroad in the October-March second half to make up a
fall in its nuclear utilisation rate.
The utility plans to use 1.2 million tonnes of locally
produced coal in the year to March. Of that, it used 410,000
tonnes in the April-September first half.
It said it was about to complete its planned buying of two
million kilolitres of fuel oil for year to March. It used
490,000 kl of fuel oil in April-September, compared with 170,000
kl in the same period last year.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda)