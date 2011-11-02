TOKYO Nov 2 Japan's Hokkaido Electric Power Co said on Wednesday it would buy 2.4 million tonnes of coal from abroad in the October-March second half to make up a fall in its nuclear utilisation rate.

The utility plans to use 1.2 million tonnes of locally produced coal in the year to March. Of that, it used 410,000 tonnes in the April-September first half.

It said it was about to complete its planned buying of two million kilolitres of fuel oil for year to March. It used 490,000 kl of fuel oil in April-September, compared with 170,000 kl in the same period last year. (Reporting by Risa Maeda)