TOKYO Oct 27 Japan's Hokkaido Electric Power Co revised down its power sales forecast on Thursday for the year to March 2012 to 32.1 billion kilowatt hours (KWH) from 32.6 billion.

The company said it has not yet updated a forecast announced in August for the balance of power supply and demand for this winter.

It said in August it would be able to supply 6,350 megawatts this winter, about 700 megawatts more than its estimated peak-hour demand.

It is set to announce a revised supply/demand outlook for this winter next month. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)