* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
TOKYO, April 4 Hokkaido Electric Power Co said it has suspended operations of the 175 megawatt coal-fired No.1 unit at its Naie plant since Wednesday morning after steam leaked from a boiler.
The company is investigating the problem, Hokkaido said in a statement.
Japan's utilities have been under pressure to run fossil fuel plants harder than usual in the past several months to meet a fall in nuclear generation amid safety concerns after the Fukushima radiation crisis.
HOUSTON, Feb 24 Refiners and pipeline shippers in the Salt Lake City area are facing new delays obtaining crude oil after a pipeline outage last week was followed by snow on Friday that made it difficult to deliver much-needed oil by truck.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a sixth consecutive week, extending a nine-month recovery as shale producers ramp up spending to take advantage of a recovery in oil prices.