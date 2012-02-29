Feb 29 Hoku Corp said it received
a notice from the Nasdaq for non-compliance as it delayed
reporting its quarterly financial results for the period ended
Dec. 31.
But, the notification will have no immediate effect on the
company's listing on the exchange, the solar raw materials
provider said in a statement on Wednesday.
The company's quarterly results were delayed as it is
analyzing if the carrying value at its polysilicon plant was
stated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles.
Hoku, which got the Nasdaq notice on Feb. 23, has to submit
a plan by April 23 to regain compliance.
Shares of the company closed down 5 percent at 76 cents on
Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)