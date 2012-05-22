May 22 Solar products maker Hoku Corp
fired about 100 workers at its under-construction polysilicon
production plant in Idaho to save on cash.
The company has already stopped construction activity at the
plant, which is owned by unit Hoku Materials, as it failed to
raise funds to pay contractors and other liabilities.
The plant was to begin production in fiscal 2013, Hoku had
said earlier.
Some lienholders have begun foreclosure proceedings in Idaho
courts because of delays in paying construction obligations, the
company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Hoku's liability was $278.8 million at March-end, according
to preliminary estimates. Hoku Materials had about $74.4 million
in accounts payable, the company said.
Hoku also said it stopped business activities and terminated
all staff at its unit Tianwei Solar USA Inc, which was formed in
2011 to market Tianwei New Energy Holdings Co's solar panels in
the Americas. The company did not provide details on the number
of employees at the unit.
Tianwei New Energy is Hoku's parent.
