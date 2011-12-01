TOKYO Dec 1 Hokuriku Electric Power Co shut the 700 megawatt coal-fired No.2 unit at its Tsuruga plant in northwestern Japan on Thursday, a company spokesman said.

The company declined to make an immediate comment on the reason for the shutdown.

Japan's power companies have ramped up the operation of fossil fuel plants to make up for lost nuclear power amid public concerns over safety after the Fukushima crisis. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)