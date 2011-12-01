UPDATE 4-U.S.-backed Syrian force in new phase of Raqqa assault
TOKYO Dec 1 Hokuriku Electric Power Co shut the 700 megawatt coal-fired No.2 unit at its Tsuruga plant in northwestern Japan on Thursday for repair work and inspection, which it expects to take from one week to 10 days, a company spokesman said.
Hokuriku Electric, one of the country's smallest regional power companies, said it would increase its usage of other fossil fuel plants to ensure stable supplies.
Its sole Shika nuclear plant with capacity of 1,746 MW has been offline since the 540 WM No.1 reactor entered routine maintenance in October.
Japan's power companies have ramped up the operation of fossil fuel plants to make up for idled nuclear reactors amid public concerns over safety after the Fukushima crisis.
The Tsuruga No.2 unit stopped generating power at 1:01 am on Thursday (1601 GMT on Wednesday) after a small broken part was found in waste ash at the bottom of a boiler, Hokuriku said in a statement.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)
