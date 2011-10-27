TOKYO Oct 27 Japan's Hokuriku Electric Power Co said on Thursday it expects to be able to supply 5,610 mw of electricity in January compared with 5,190 mw estimated peak-hour demand for this winter.

The company said it will buy 350,000 kl of crude and fuel oil in the October-December quarter, up from 40,000 kl in the same period last year.

It will buy 1.7 million tonnes of coal in the quarter, up from 1.29 million tonnes a year earlier.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda)