BRIEF-Trevali announces deal to purchase Glencore's producing Rosh Pinah, Perkoa zinc mines
* Underwriters to buy on bought deal basis, 191.7 million subscription receipts of trevali for C$1.20/subscription receipt
ZURICH, April 7 Holcim Ltd : * Shares rise 4.7 percent after details merger with Lafarge
March 13 Novartis AG said on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the company's experimental drug, kisqali, as a first-line treatment for a type of breast cancer in postmenopausal women, in combination with another breast cancer drug.
* Trevali announces agreement to purchase glencore's producing rosh pinah and perkoa zinc mines- creating a premier global zinc producer