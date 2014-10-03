LONDON Oct 3 European cement maker Holcim
is mulling its options after the European Union's top
court dismissed its lawsuit against the European Commission over
the theft of 1.6 million emissions allowances in 2010.
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) on Sept. 18 said it had
rejected Holcim's arguments that the Commission should
compensate the firm for around 17.6 million euros for damages
suffered when the online carbon trading account of its Romanian
subsidiary was hacked.
In its judgment, the court ruled that Holcim must bear the
losses resulting from the thefts as well as pay the Commission's
legal costs in the case, which were not disclosed.
"Holcim has taken note of the General Court's judgement ...
(and) we are currently analysing the decision in more detail and
cannot comment any further," a Holcim spokeswoman said by email
on Friday.
Cyber criminals in November 2010 hacked into Holcim's
account at the Romanian emissions trading registry - previously
one of around 30 online trading hubs in the EU carbon market -
and transferred 1.6 million so-called EU Allowances to two
accounts at the Italian and Liechtenstein registries.
According to EU records, the allowances then within hours
passed through registry accounts in Britain, France, the
Netherlands and the Czech Republic, before eventually being sold
on emissions exchanges in Paris and Amsterdam.
Around 695,000 allowances were later returned to Holcim by
various European authorities, but the company's spokeswoman said
the remaining units have still not been recovered.
Holcim sued the Commission, which administers the bloc's
electronic emissions trading network, in 2012 for failing to
freeze the accounts containing the stolen units, for not
returning them and for allowing other companies to turn them in
for compliance under the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS).
The Commission refused to reveal the location of the
allowances, saying that under EU law the details were
confidential and could only be passed to European authorities.
"The Commission has no powers to block any such allowances
in a registry account ... (and) concerning your request to stop
any transfer of allowances ... such action would be
disproportionate and lacks legal base," the EU executive said in
a Dec. 14, 2010 letter to Holcim, according to the ECJ judgment.
Several European companies including International Power and
ScottishPower have since surrendered some of the units to comply
with the ETS, but claimed they bought them in good faith without
knowing that they had been reported stolen.
Holcim had claimed the EU should pay it the value of any
allowances still missing, based on the market price on Nov. 16,
2010 - the day of the theft - plus annual interest of 8 percent.
That amounts to more than 17.6 million euros, based on a
spot allowance price of 14.60 euros per unit.
Holcim has also sued Romania's National Environmental
Protection Agency (NEPA) over similar claims.
"The court case against NEPA has been suspended by the civil
court until DIICOT (Romanian law enforcement agency) finalises
the criminal investigation, but as of now we have no indication
as to when this might happen," the Holcim spokeswoman said.
Holcim is one of the world's biggest cement producers and
one of the EU's top emitters.
The firm's outstanding allowances would be worth around 5.1
million euros based on current market prices, which have fallen
by almost two-thirds since the thefts due to chronic oversupply
and the euro zone's economic malaise.
($1 = 0.7997 Euros)
