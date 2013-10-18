BRUSSELS Oct 18 EU antitrust regulators will
examine a bid by Mexican cement maker Cemex to
acquire Swiss peer Holcim's cement operations in Spain
following a request from Spanish authorities, the European
Commission said on Friday.
Holcim and Cemex unveiled in August plans to exchange some
assets and combine others in Europe to boost profit amid tough
conditions in the construction sector.
"The European Commission has accepted a request from Spain
to assess under the EU merger regulation the proposed
acquisition of Holcim's cement operations in Spain by rival
Cemex," the EU competition authority said in a statement.
"The Commission also concludes that it is the best placed
authority to deal with the potential cross-border effects of the
transaction," it said.
It said it would ask Cemex to submit its request for
approval of the deal to Brussels.
The European Union executive said the Czech competition
authority would continue to examine Cemex's takeover of Holcim's
business in the Czech Republic.