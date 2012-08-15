Holcim, the world's second largest cement maker, said on Wednesday price hikes and cost cuts would help it achieve it financial targets as second-quarter earnings beat expectations.

Holcim, which competes with France's Lafarge, Mexico's Cemex and Germany's HeidelbergCement , is targeting a rise in operating profit by at least 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.54 billion) by the end of 2014, with at least 150 million of that in 2012.

Net profit for the quarter rose 9.2 percent to 379 million Swiss francs on sales of 5.6 billion francs, underpinned by a recovery in the U.S. construction industry and strength in emerging markets.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast on average a net profit of 377 million Swiss francs and sales of 5.69 billion francs.

