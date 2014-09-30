ZURICH, Sept 30 Swiss cement maker Holcim said on Tuesday Urs Bleisch had been nominated to join its executive committee.

Bleisch will keep his current responsibilities for Holcim Technology Ltd, Holcim Group Services Ltd, and the project management office of the Holcim Leadership Journey, the company said in a statement.

The company also said Alain Bourguignon, area manager for Canada, Britain, and the United States, and a member of Holcim's senior management, supported by Marc Soulé, senior vice president for performance management at Lafarge, would be seconded to a joint divestment panel set up by Holcim and Lafarge in anticipation of their planned merger.

The nominations take effect from Oct. 1. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)