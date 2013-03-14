European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
ZURICH, March 14 Holcim is selling 25 percent of the share capital of Cement Australia to Germany's HeidelbergCement and will then operate the company as a joint venture, with each holding a 50 percent stake, Holcim said on Thursday.
Holcim said in a statement the parties had agreed not to disclose the cash purchase price, adding the transaction had already been approved by the Australian authorities.
Cement Australia employs more than 1,000 people and had a turnover of about 1 billion Australian dollars ($1.03 billion)in 2012. ($1 = 0.9716 Australian dollars)
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.