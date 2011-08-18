* Q2 net profit 347 mln Swiss francs, vs 358 mln forecast
* Strong franc, raw material costs weigh
* Sees rising energy costs meriting further price hikes
* Shares fall 5.3 percent
(Adds analyst, CFO comments, updates shares)
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Aug 18 A record-high Swiss franc and
soaring raw material and energy costs pummelled cement maker
Holcim's <HOLN.VX second-quarter net profit, sending its shares
sharply downwards.
Holcim is struggling to offset higher coal, diesel and oil
prices, which increase production and transportation costs, and
is suffering from a sluggish construction recovery in North
America, and high inflation in emerging markets such as India.
The franc, which has hit one record after another against
the euro and dollar in the past six months, has hurt profits at
several Swiss companies, among them pharma giant Roche
and chemicals maker Clariant .
The group said cost cuts and further price rises should put
it on track to achieve like-for-like operating EBITDA (earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), which
strips out the currency impact, at a similar level to last year.
Rivals Lafarge and HeidelbergCement also
posted disappointing earnings after price rises failed to offset
a surge in energy and raw material costs.
Holcim's net profit after minorities fell 13 percent in the
second quarter, missing expectations in a Reuters poll and
sending the company's shares down 5.3 percent at 0826 GMT. The
STOXX Europe 600 Construction & Materials index fell 2.5
percent.
"Higher production and transportation costs could not be
compensated for sufficiently through price increases," ZKB
analyst Martin Huesler said. "More price increases are
necessary."
Holcim, the world's second-largest cement maker, raised
prices by 3.6 percent in the second quarter, and Chief Financial
Officer Thomas Aebischer said further increases were planned.
"We're going to have to keep raising prices to balance out
cost inflation," Aebischer told a conference call.
Operating EBITDA fell in all regions, despite a 2.6 percent
increase in sales volume, as currency headwinds wiped out gains.
Some analysts pointed out that although Latin America and
Asia drove up the company's top-line performance, they dragged
down profitability as cost inflation and currency effects
weighed on margins.
Holcim has hardly sold any C02 emissions certificates so far
in 2011, which also hurt results.
($1 = 0.793 Swiss Francs)
(Aditional reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by David
Cowell and David Hulmes)