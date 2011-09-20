* Aperam chief Bernard Fontana to be new CEO of Holcim

ZURICH, Sept 20 Holcim's new chief executive, a newcomer to the cement industry who has headed stainless steel producer Aperam , will not steer a different course from outgoing CEO Markus Akermann, the cement-maker's chairman said.

New CEO Bernard Fontana, 50, who once worked for steel maker ArcelorMittal and since 2010 has headed its recently spun off Aperam unit, will take up his post at the world's second-largest cement maker in February.

Akermann is retiring, Holcim said.

While the retirement came as no surprise, the decision to appoint an outsider and a Frenchman to replace Akermann, a Swiss citizen who began working for Holcim in 1978, looked like a break with the past, Vontobel analyst Serge Rotzer said in a note.

"The announcement of the new CEO is a surprise, and as he is 'tabula rasa', he might bring some new ideas into the company," Rotzer said.

Holcim Chairman Rolf Soiron told Reuters the appointment of an industry outsider did not mean a change of strategy. "There are a great deal of similarities between the cement and the steel industry," he said.

"We chose Bernard Fontana because he understands well what it means to manage a company where capital allocation of assets and costs control are essential. He also has en extremely empathic style which is good to motivate a team," Soiron said.

Shares in Holcim, whose rivals include France's Lafarge and Mexico's Cemex , were trading up 1.4 percent at 1228 GMT, outperforming a 1.1 percent firmer sector index .

Akermann, 64, became CEO in 2002. Under his watch Holcim grew its business in emerging markets such as China and India, and also strove to cut its carbon footprint.

He will retain his seat on the board until his term ends in 2013, Holcim said.

With Fontana departing, the top job at Aperam will be taken by another Frenchman, the 59-year-old Philippe Darmayan, who since 2005 has headed one of ArcelorMittal's divisions and will start at Aperam in December. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley in Zurich and Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Hans-Juergen Peters)