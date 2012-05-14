* Holcim targets addition 1.5 bln Sfr in operating profit by
ZURICH, May 14 Holcim, the world's
second-largest cement maker, facing surging energy costs and
weak demand in Europe, plans to cut costs and improve efficiency
to boost profits by at least 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.62
billion) by the end of 2014.
The Swiss company's cost-cutting drive, which could also
include some asset sales, follows a tough first quarter for the
world's big cement-makers, which are battling soaring fuel costs
and sluggish European markets.
Holcim and rivals Lafarge, HeidelbergCement
and Mexico's Cemex have been trying to offset the
surge in electricity, coal and oil costs through higher prices
for their products.
Holcim is now taking action on costs too.
Under its efficiency programme, the Swiss company plans to
cut logistics costs, reduce working capital and improve energy
efficiency by increasing the use of alternate fuels.
Holcim also said it could make some selective divestments.
Chief Executive Bernard Fontana said the programme would add
at least 150 million Swiss francs to operating profit in 2012.
The company anticipates the savings plan will cost 200 million
Swiss francs to complete.
Fontana, who took over the helm in February, is known as a
cost-cutter having launched a similar cost savings plan in his
former role as head of Luxembourg-based stainless steel maker
Aperam.
"With this programme, new CEO Fontana is giving a strong
signal, which should shake up the Holcim organisation," ZKB
analysts said in a note. They raised their rating on the stock
to "overweight."
Shares in Holcim, which have risen almost 10 percent so far
this year, were trading 0.4 percent lower at 55.00 Swiss francs
by 0845 GMT, outperforming a 2.7 percent weaker European
construction sector index
"As the programme is running up to 2014 it hints to an
ongoing difficult environment," said Vontobel analyst Serge
Rotzer. "This is recurring management work, it's not really an
add-on."
BELT-TIGHTENING
The big cement companies are all suffering from weakness in
the construction industry, which has struggled to recover from
the global economic crisis in more mature markets, such as
southern Europe where government austerity measures have held
back spending.
They have been pinning their hopes on growth in demand from
emerging markets and a recovery in the United States.
France's Lafarge has begun selling non-core assets to
concentrate on its core cement and concrete business after
saddling itself with debt after a multi-billion euro purchase of
Egypt's Orascom Cement in 2007.
Holcim said reducing logistics costs would add an extra 250
million francs to operating profit by 2014, while improving
energy efficiency and using alternative fuels should add 300
million francs in savings.
Holcim said the biggest chunk of savings of 500 million
francs would come from innovation and measures to manage margin
and prices better as well as improvements in marketing and
sales. Streamlining the procurement process and increasing
fixed-cost savings should bring in savings of some 450 million
francs.
"For the remainder of 2012 the focus is on improving prices,
margin management, value management and changes in product mix
with some of the customers," Chief Financial Office Thomas
Aebsicher told an analysts call.
Last year, Holcim had operating profit of 2.308 billion
francs, excluding one-off items of 375 million francs, which
will be used as benchmark for the 1.5 billion target in top line
growth.
($1 = 0.9280 Swiss francs)
