* Holcim Q3 net profit falls 34.5 pct, still beats poll

* Like-for-like sales rise 8.2 pct to 5.318 bln Sfr vs 5.181 mln in poll

* Says growth on track in emerging markets, mature markets restrained

* Sees an improvement in N. American construction

* Confirms 2011 outlook (Adds details, background)

By Caroline Copley

ZURICH, Nov 9 Holcim , the world's second largest cement maker, posted a 34.5 percent in third quarter net profit as price hikes failed to offset rising energy costs and the strong Swiss franc.

Faltering economic growth has weighed on the construction industry, and energy-hungry cement makers have also had to grapple with high oil prices and cost inflation in emerging markets such as India.

Net profit after minorities in the third-quarter fell 34.5 percent to 356 million Swiss francs. But this was still better than the 344 million average forecast in a Reuters poll.

Holcim said growth should remain on track in most emerging markets, though the Swiss company struggled to adjust prices in parts of Latin America and price pressure rose sharply in Sri Lanka.

Rival Lafarge said last week it continued to see cement demand rising, driven by construction growth in emerging markets, while strong growth in Central Asia and Africa helped peer HeidelbergCement offset rising energy costs. ID:nL6E7M40KQ]

"As expected, many emerging market companies enjoyed brisk construction activity. However, in the euro zone and North America, growth mainly remained restrained," Holcim said in a statement.

In the Asia Pacific region, where Holcim makes more than a third of its revenues, like-for-like net sales rose 18.7 percent, buoyed by government infrastructure projects in Indonesia and a road-building programme in India.

Demand in Latin America remained strong with like-for-like sales up 14.3 percent, while net sales edged up 2.6 percent in the Africa Middle East region.

But Europe and North America struggled due to a lack of stimulus in the construction sector, Holcim said.

Projects to build public roads in the U.S. led to an uptick in demand in North America, where like-for-like sales rose 5 percent in the third quarter, but demand was weak in Canada.

Sales in Europe slipped 0.9 percent, weighed down by a lack of activity in Spain's construction sector, where Holcim closed 25 ready-mix concrete plants. Demand also stagnated in Eastern and Southeastern Europe.

Holcim's core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1.1 percent to 1.074 billion Swiss francs.

The company confirmed its outlook to reach a like-for-like operating EBITDA close to last year's level. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)