* Holcim Q3 net profit falls 34.5 pct, still beats poll
* Like-for-like sales rise 8.2 pct to 5.318 bln Sfr vs 5.181
mln in poll
* Says growth on track in emerging markets, mature markets
restrained
* Sees an improvement in N. American construction
* Confirms 2011 outlook
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Nov 9 Holcim , the world's
second largest cement maker, posted a 34.5 percent in third
quarter net profit as price hikes failed to offset rising energy
costs and the strong Swiss franc.
Faltering economic growth has weighed on the construction
industry, and energy-hungry cement makers have also had to
grapple with high oil prices and cost inflation in emerging
markets such as India.
Net profit after minorities in the third-quarter fell 34.5
percent to 356 million Swiss francs. But this was still better
than the 344 million average forecast in a Reuters poll.
Holcim said growth should remain on track in most emerging
markets, though the Swiss company struggled to adjust prices in
parts of Latin America and price pressure rose sharply in Sri
Lanka.
Rival Lafarge said last week it continued to see
cement demand rising, driven by construction growth in emerging
markets, while strong growth in Central Asia and Africa helped
peer HeidelbergCement offset rising energy costs.
"As expected, many emerging market companies enjoyed brisk
construction activity. However, in the euro zone and North
America, growth mainly remained restrained," Holcim said in a
statement.
In the Asia Pacific region, where Holcim makes more than a
third of its revenues, like-for-like net sales rose 18.7
percent, buoyed by government infrastructure projects in
Indonesia and a road-building programme in India.
Demand in Latin America remained strong with like-for-like
sales up 14.3 percent, while net sales edged up 2.6 percent in
the Africa Middle East region.
But Europe and North America struggled due to a lack of
stimulus in the construction sector, Holcim said.
Projects to build public roads in the U.S. led to an uptick
in demand in North America, where like-for-like sales rose 5
percent in the third quarter, but demand was weak in Canada.
Sales in Europe slipped 0.9 percent, weighed down by a lack
of activity in Spain's construction sector, where Holcim closed
25 ready-mix concrete plants. Demand also stagnated in Eastern
and Southeastern Europe.
Holcim's core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1.1 percent to 1.074 billion
Swiss francs.
The company confirmed its outlook to reach a like-for-like
operating EBITDA close to last year's level.
