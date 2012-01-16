(Company corrects ownership share of S. African business in final paragraph to 2 percent from 15 percent.)

* To book Q4 charge of 775 mln Sfr

* Says 2011 payout potential unchanged

* Shares slip, underperform sector

ZURICH, Jan 16 Holcim will book a 775 million Swiss franc ($819 million) charge in the fourth quarter, raising the prospect the cement-maker may trim its dividend, after a slump in demand for construction material and a South African businesses' restructuring.

Holcim's ability to pay a dividend for 2011 had not changed and its board would decide on the size of the payout in February, the company said on Monday.

"The payout will probably come down only slightly," Vontobel analyst Serge Rotzer said. Holcim paid a dividend of 1.50 francs per share for 2010.

Shares in the firm, which fell 29 percent last year, had fallen 1.6 percent by 0845 GMT, compared with a 0.2 percent slip in the sector index.

Since 2008, demand for cement in Spain has plummeted by more than half, fallen by about a third in parts of Eastern Europe and by 45 percent in the United States, Holcim said.

Because demand for construction materials will only recover at a modest pace and production capacity will not be used fully, an impairment charge of 360 million francs will be booked, it added.

"It seems that the construction giant is feeling the fall in cement consumption in some regions of the world more than previously believed," analysts at Wegelin said in a note. "As such the writedown should make sense but may still leave investors with a bitter aftertaste."

Holcim, which competes with France's Lafarge and Mexico's Cemex, is also writing off investments of 415 million francs in the fourth quarter due to restructuring at AfriSam, formerly Holcim South Africa, in which it now holds a 2 percent stake. ($1 = 0.9460 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Erica Billingham)