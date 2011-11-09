ZURICH Nov 9 Holcim , the world's
second largest cement maker,
posted a 25 percent drop in the third-quarter as price hikes
failed to completely offset the strong Swiss franc and rising
costs.
Faltering economic growth has weighed on the construction
industry, with energy-hungry cement makers also grappling with
high oil prices and cost inflation in emerging markets such as
India.
Net profit after minorities fell 25 percent in the third
quarter to 356 million Swiss francs, slightly better than the
344 million average forecast in a Reuters poll.
Holcim's core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1.1 percent to 1.074 billion
Swiss francs.
