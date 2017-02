Holcim has launched the placement of 5 million treasury shares, the Swiss cement maker said on Tuesday.

Holcim, which competes with France's Lafarge, Mexico's Cemex and Germany's HeidelbergCement , said the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The placement corresponds to around 1.5 percent of outstanding share capital close to market price and the transaction is expected to take place on or around March 30. (Reporting by Katie Reid)