BRIEF-PSP Swiss Property FY net profit down to CHF 134.9 mln, change of chairman
* FY rental income at 276.3 million Swiss francs ($273.19 million), up 0.5 percent
ZURICH, June 28 Holcim named lawyer Xavier Dedullen as head of legal and compliance matters effective on Friday, a newly created role at the Swiss cement maker.
Dedullen will report to Chief Executive Bernard Fontana as well as to the firm's board. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* FY rental income at 276.3 million Swiss francs ($273.19 million), up 0.5 percent
PARIS, March 6 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he wanted bank and insurance capital rules set by European Union finance ministers rather than by regulators.
WASHINGTON, March 6 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by a former trader with Swiss global financial services company UBS AG to dismiss a criminal indictment filed by U.S. prosecutors over his alleged role in Libor benchmark interest rate manipulation.