ZURICH Nov 18 Swiss cement maker Holcim said on Tuesday it had received competition clearance for its planned merger with France's Lafarge from seven jurisdictions, and that other clearances are expected between end-November and end- February.

The Jona-based company also reaffirmed it expected to complete the merger within the first six months of 2015 in slides that were posted on its website ahead of a presentation to be delivered by Chief Executive Bernard Fontana at its investor day event in Zurich.

The mooted merger with Lafarge will create the world's largest cement group with over $40 billion in annual sales, but the deal is to be accompanied by billions of dollars worth of asset disposals in order to secure regulatory approval worldwide. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)