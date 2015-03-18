PARIS/ZURICH, March 18 Cement makers Holcim and Lafarge, seeking to save their troubled merger, are discussing a new CEO appointment to the combined group that would see current Lafarge boss Bruno Lafont in a different role, sources said on Wednesday.

Lafarge and Holcim declined to comment.

Lafont had been expected to be the CEO of the combined group but he his leadership has been disputed by the Swiss side which has threatened to walk away from the merger if the issue is not resolved, the people said.

"The discussions are ongoing on all aspects of the deal, on the share exchange ratio and the governance," said one of the sources.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud, Gilles Guillaume and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Andrew Callus)