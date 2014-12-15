BRUSSELS Dec 15 European Union antitrust
regulators approved on Monday the proposed merger of France's
Lafarge and Swiss peer Holcim to create the
world's biggest cement maker.
The European Commission said the companies had agreed to
sell most of their overlapping businesses to ease concerns that
the deal may reduce competition and lead to price increases.
"The decision is conditional upon the divestment of Lafarge
businesses in Germany, Romania and the UK and of Holcim
operations in France, Hungary, Slovakia, Spain and the Czech
Republic," the EU watchdog said in a statement.
Reuters reported on Dec. 3 that the deal would receive the
EU green light.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)