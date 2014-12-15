Barclays further downgrades London Metal Exchange membership
LONDON, March 17 Barclays Bank is sharply downgrading its membership on the London Metal Exchange, the LME said on Friday, after the bank cut back its commodity business.
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Dec 15 European Union antitrust regulators on Monday approved the proposed merger of France's Lafarge and Swiss peer Holcim to create the world's biggest cement maker after they promised to sell a swathe of overlapping assets.
The European Commission said the asset sales would allay concerns that the deal may reduce competition and lead to price increases.
Holcim and Lafarge said the package, with the exception of a minor change in France, was about the same as that announced in October, which was worth about 12 percent of their combined revenues.
"The decision is conditional upon the divestment of Lafarge businesses in Germany, Romania and the UK and of Holcim operations in France, Hungary, Slovakia, Spain and the Czech Republic," the EU watchdog said in a statement.
Buyers will have to be approved by the Commission. The companies will also sell businesses in Canada, the Philippines, Brazil and Mauritius.
Reuters reported on Dec. 3 that the deal would receive the EU green light.
The companies said they were on track to close the deal in the first half of 2015 following the EU approval, the latest following the go-ahead from regulators in Russia, Turkey and South Africa. (Additional reporting by Caroline Copley in Zurich; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and David Clarke)
