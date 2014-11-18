* Expects to choose buyers for assets by end of January
* Received clearance for Lafarge merger from 7 jurisdictions
* Other clearances expected by end of February
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, Nov 18 Swiss cement maker Holcim
said it expected to have chosen buyers for assets it
must divest to push through its merger with France's Lafarge
by the end of January and to complete the deal by the
middle of next year.
The planned merger with Lafarge will create the world's
largest cement group with over $40 billion in annual sales. The
deal is to be accompanied by the sale of assets representing
around 12 percent of combined revenues.
"We expect the final bids somewhere in January 2015," Holcim
Chief Executive Bernard Fontana said in a presentation for
investors on Tuesday, adding that Holcim also hoped to select
buyers for the assets the same month.
"All this is consistent with an overall transaction expected
within the first half of 2015," he said.
Holcim's Chief Financial Officer Thomas Aebischer said this
month that the company had received more than 60 bids by an Oct.
20 deadline for non-binding offers.
Fontana said that Holcim had received competition clearance
for the planned merger from seven jurisdictions, and that other
clearances were expected between late November and the end of
February. It is waiting on approval from 13 other jurisdictions,
including the European Union.
Fontana said the EU's competition watchdog did not want
Holcim's assets not to be broken up into small entities.
"I think they want a strong, reliable player," Fontana said.
"My read is that if there's one bid, it's welcome. If it's two
it's okay but they would not like us to fragment into very small
pieces."
Holcim said it expected 2015 to be "a solid year" with
operations in India, Indonesia, the U.S. and Britain helping
achieve operating profit, excluding costs related to the merger,
of between 2.7 billion and 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.8
billion-$3 billion).
Shares in Holcim were up 0.8 percent at 1211 GMT, slightly
lagging a 0.9 percent rise in the European construction sector
index.
Analysts said there was little new information for investors
in the outlook.
"Holcim's newly issued full-year 2015 guidance is already
well reflected in consensus in terms of operating profit,"
Sarasin analyst Ute Haibach, who has a 'buy' rating on the
stock, wrote in a note.
(1 U.S. dollar = 0.9631 Swiss franc)
