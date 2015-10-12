(Adds analysts' comment, combined company's sales figure)

ZURICH Oct 12 LafargeHolcim named a new chief financial officer on Monday, recruiting Ron Wirahadiraksa from Dutch electronics group Philips as the cement giant reshapes its management under new chief executive Eric Olsen.

Wirahadiraksa replaces Thomas Aebischer, who was CFO at Holcim before the Swiss group merged with Lafarge in July to form the world's largest maker of building materials.

Wirahadiraksa has been Philips's finance chief since 2011, when he moved up from a previous posting as a cost cutter within the company's healthcare business.

The merger of Holcim and Lafarge was announced in 2014 to form a company whose annual sales are now estimated at 33 billion Swiss francs ($34.3 billion) as it disposes of some businesses to satisfy competition regulators.

The combination had been billed as a chance to slash costs and trim debt while grappling with soaring energy prices, tougher competition and weaker demand that have hurt the building materials sector since the 2008 economic crisis.

"This change is our CEO's decision and it received the full support of the board," spokesman Peter Stopfer said.

Wirahadiraksa is due to start his new job on Dec. 1.

Meanwhile Philips said it has appointed Abhijit Bhattacharya as its new finance chief. He had been the top financial manager at its lighting division, which is being carved out into a separate company.

Aebischer became CFO at Switzerland's Holcim in 2011 and analysts at Bank Vontobel in Zurich called his swift exit after serving just a few months as CFO for the combined group, "a surprising move".

LafargeHolcim's shares were down 0.44 percent at 56.15 Swiss francs by 0805 GMT while Philips stock eased 0.4 percent to 22.475 euros. ($1 = 0.9615 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller in Zurich and Toby Sterling in Amsterdam; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Greg Mahlich)