ZURICH Oct 12 LafargeHolcim hired a new chief financial officer, luring a long-time executive away from medical technology and electronics maker Philips.

LafargeHolcim, the biggest maker of building materials, said Ron Wirahadiraksa would replace departing CFO Thomas Aebischer.

Wirahadiraksa has been Philips' CFO since 2010, having taken the role as a cost cutter within the company's Asian healthcare business. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)