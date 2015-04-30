FRANKFURT, April 30 Swiss cement maker Holcim reported its quarterly net profit almost quadrupled on the sale of its minority stake in Siam City Cement, reaching the low end of expectations.

Holcim, which is in the process of merging with France's Lafarge, said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit jumped to 310 million Swiss francs ($329.82 million) from 80 million in the same period last year.

That was below the average expectation of 340 million Swiss francs in a Reuters poll. Individual estimates ranged from 307-393 million Swiss francs

Holcim said it expected 2015 operating profit adjusted for merger-related costs between 2.7 billion and 2.9 billion Swiss francs.

