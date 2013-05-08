ZURICH May 8 Swiss cement maker Holcim
said cost savings and price hikes as well as the sale
of a stake in Cement Australia helped it offset weaker sales
volumes due to harsh winter weather to post an increase in
first-quarter profit.
The world's largest cement maker by market value said sales
fell 7.2 percent to 4.3 billion Swiss francs ($4.57 billion),
hit by a harsh winter in the northern hemisphere and fewer
working days due to an early Easter.
This fell slightly short of the average analyst estimate of
4.6 billion francs in a Reuters poll.
But net profit after minorities rose to 187 million francs
compared to 10 million francs a year earlier. Analysts had
forecast a net profit of 24.2 million francs on average.
($1 = 0.9412 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)