ZURICH, March 30 Switzerland's Holcim said on Monday it had sold its 27.5 percent stake in Thailand's second-largest cement company Siam City Cement, in deals worth 655 million Swiss francs ($681 million).

Zurich-based Holcim, which plans to merge with France's Lafarge, said 24.9 percent of Siam City Cement was acquired by an affiliate of Hong Kong-based conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd.

The remaining 2.6 percent was purchased by institutional investors, cement maker Holcim said in a statement.

Holcim said the sale would result in a gain before taxes of approximately 365 million francs.

A source close to the deal said Holcim made the decision to sell the Siam City shares because it was unable to build up a majority stake that the company prefers to have in its holdings.

($1 = 0.9618 Swiss francs)