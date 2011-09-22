(Fixes headline, lead to show only Ukraine near trade deal)

* EU, Ukraine on track to initial trade pact this year - EU

* EU, Georgia may start talks in "next few months" -EU aide

* Ukraine agree to consider EU demands on sugar, energy -EU

BRUSSELS, Sept 22 The European Union hopes to sign a trade deal with Ukraine and open trade talks with Georgia by the end of the year despite concerns over energy policy, farm goods and corruption, an EU trade official said on Thursday.

The deal with Ukraine is designed to stimulate trade already worth an estimated 22 billion euros ($30 billion) a year while contacts with Georgia would launch negotiations for a free-trade pact.

"We might be able to initial the deal (with Ukraine) in December," Philippe Cuisson, a senior European Commission trade official, told the European Parliament's international trade committee.

"If Georgia is ready, if they have made all the reforms necessary, we'd be very happy to start negotiations in the next few months," he said, adding that the EU and Georgia could announce plans for trade talks at a meeting of EU and East European leaders next week.

The EU, the world's largest trading bloc, is pursuing an ambitious programme of bilateral trade negotiations as hopes for a global trade accord at the World Trade Organization wither.

Deals with its neighbours to the east are politically fraught -- EU foreign ministers this month threatened to freeze talks with Ukraine over the trial of former leader Yulia Tymoshenko -- and may anger Russia.

But they are economically interesting because of the promise of greater access to farm and energy commodities, particularly in Ukraine, which has large coal and electricity industries.

"POSITIVE" MEETING WITH UKRAINE

A meeting this week between EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Andriy Klyuev had been "very positive, particularly because the Ukrainian aide agreed to bear in mind our red lines", Cuisson said.

"The trade commissioner made it very clear to the deputy prime minister that we cannot make a deal with Ukraine unless we have a deal on energy," he said.

The EU wants special clauses for trade in energy to secure imports of Russian gas passing in pipelines through Ukraine, as well as for agricultural trade.

Aside from concerns of EU farmers about an influx of cheap Ukrainian goods, legal loopholes and corruption currently make the bloc vulnerable to false claims of duty reductions in farm goods, particularly sugar.

Regarding Georgia, the EU is worried about corruption and a lack of transparency and the bloc has demanded that Georgia implement wide-ranging reforms.

The promise of a trade pact with the EU could soften Georgia's threat to veto Russia's accession to the WTO. The EU favours Russian entry.

EU trade pacts need approval from the bloc's 27 national governments and the European Parliament.

(Reporting by Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck; Editing by Michael Roddy)

($1 = 0.730 Euros)