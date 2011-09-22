(Fixes headline, lead to show only Ukraine near trade deal)
* EU, Ukraine on track to initial trade pact this year - EU
* EU, Georgia may start talks in "next few months" -EU aide
* Ukraine agree to consider EU demands on sugar, energy -EU
BRUSSELS, Sept 22 The European Union hopes to
sign a trade deal with Ukraine and open trade talks with Georgia
by the end of the year despite concerns over energy policy, farm
goods and corruption, an EU trade official said on Thursday.
The deal with Ukraine is designed to stimulate trade already
worth an estimated 22 billion euros ($30 billion) a year while
contacts with Georgia would launch negotiations for a free-trade
pact.
"We might be able to initial the deal (with Ukraine) in
December," Philippe Cuisson, a senior European Commission trade
official, told the European Parliament's international trade
committee.
"If Georgia is ready, if they have made all the reforms
necessary, we'd be very happy to start negotiations in the next
few months," he said, adding that the EU and Georgia could
announce plans for trade talks at a meeting of EU and East
European leaders next week.
The EU, the world's largest trading bloc, is pursuing an
ambitious programme of bilateral trade negotiations as hopes for
a global trade accord at the World Trade Organization wither.
Deals with its neighbours to the east are politically
fraught -- EU foreign ministers this month threatened to freeze
talks with Ukraine over the trial of former leader Yulia
Tymoshenko -- and may anger Russia.
But they are economically interesting because of the promise
of greater access to farm and energy commodities, particularly
in Ukraine, which has large coal and electricity industries.
"POSITIVE" MEETING WITH UKRAINE
A meeting this week between EU Trade Commissioner Karel De
Gucht and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Andriy Klyuev had been
"very positive, particularly because the Ukrainian aide agreed
to bear in mind our red lines", Cuisson said.
"The trade commissioner made it very clear to the deputy
prime minister that we cannot make a deal with Ukraine unless we
have a deal on energy," he said.
The EU wants special clauses for trade in energy to secure
imports of Russian gas passing in pipelines through Ukraine, as
well as for agricultural trade.
Aside from concerns of EU farmers about an influx of cheap
Ukrainian goods, legal loopholes and corruption currently make
the bloc vulnerable to false claims of duty reductions in farm
goods, particularly sugar.
Regarding Georgia, the EU is worried about corruption and a
lack of transparency and the bloc has demanded that Georgia
implement wide-ranging reforms.
The promise of a trade pact with the EU could soften
Georgia's threat to veto Russia's accession to the WTO. The EU
favours Russian entry.
EU trade pacts need approval from the bloc's 27 national
governments and the European Parliament.
(Reporting by Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck; Editing by
Michael Roddy)
($1 = 0.730 Euros)