HELSINKI, Sept 11 Finland plans to levy a windfall tax on old nuclear and hydro power plants from 2014, aiming to increase annual tax revenues by 170 million euros ($217.4 million), a finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

Emissions trading has increased the price of electricity in the Nordic countries. As nuclear energy and hydro power produce no carbon dioxide emissions, they benefit the most from the higher prices.

Finland's government said when it was formed last year that it would adopt a new tax on such windfall profits. The timing of the new measure was unclear, however, and the energy companies such as Fortum had opposed it.

Leo Parkkonen, a legal counsellor at the finance ministry, said the new tax could be levied on plants used to create nuclear or hydro power.

"This model would not tax the company unless it owns a nuclear power plant or hydro power plant. Basically it will increase the production costs of old nuclear and hydro power," he told Reuters.

He added that the government could also tax the use or production of uranium.

In 2011, Finland's four nuclear reactors produced 26.4 percent of the total 84.4 terawatt hours electricity consumption while hydro power amounted to 14.6 percent.

Both Fortum and Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) each have two nuclear reactors in Finland. ($1 = 0.7821 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen, editing by William Hardy)