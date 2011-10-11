BRATISLAVA Oct 11 Slovakia's government lost a confidence vote called on a plan to bolster the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund, but the package was expected to go through in a later re-vote because the outgoing prime minister planned to ask for help from the opposition.

The result had been anticipated after a junior party in the coalition said it would abstain. All of the 16 other euro zone countries have already ratified the plan to give more powers to the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

Slovakia's main opposition party, the leftist Smer, has said it would be willing to discuss supporting the EFSF deal after the government has fallen. (Reporting by Martin Santa and Jan Lopatka)