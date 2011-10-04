PARIS Oct 4 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures FCEc1 are down 1.6 percent at 0600 GMT.

DEXIA

Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia will be split up and its 'good' assets could be sold by the end of 2011, according to a Belgian newspaper report.

RENAULT

Japan's Nissan will invest about $1.5 billion in a new Brazilian plant as it seeks to expand its market coverage in the Latin American giant with the launch of new compact models, the Renault-Nissan chairman and chief executive Carlos Ghosn said.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSa.AS)(RDSa.L)

The Anglo-Dutch oil major has offered to buy back all the distillate cargoes that it has been unable to deliver, and has declared force majeure on, because of a fire at its refinery in Singapore last week, industry sources said.

An industry watchdog separately accused Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) on Monday of funding armed gangs in Nigeria and said this had fuelled human rights abuses in Africa's most populous nation.

TOTAL

The French government said it would cancel three shale gas exploration permits in the south of France, including one granted to the French oil giant.

PHILIPS ELECTRONICS

The Dutch electronics company said it plans to sell a French factory which makes fluorescent tube lights, reflecting its shift in focus to newer, environmentally friendly LED lighting technology.

CRISTAL UNION/VERMANDOISE

French sugar cooperative Cristal Union said it had agreed to take control of Groupe Vermandoise in a deal valued at nearly 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) that will create the number two sugar group in France.

AGEAS

The Belgium-based insurer said it has reached an agreement on the sale of its German activities which will likely result in a limited capital loss.

AGFA-GEVAERT

The Belgian imaging group said it has been awarded a new three-year contract with Novation to provide digital radiography systems to more than 30,000 member organisations in the United States.

GROUPE GORGE

The French nuclear industry specialist said it had won a contract worth 30 million euros ($39.8 million) for the supply of 2,500 proof doors that will protect two new-generation EPR plants in China. ($1 = 0.753 Euros)

