PARIS Dec 8 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CARREFOUR

Guyenne et Gascogne, Carrefour's largest franchisee, said it was in talks with the French retail giant on a "business combination". Any deal would exclude the impact of takeover rumours on its shares, the company said.

AREVA

The French nuclear reactor maker could announce a one-time charge of around 1 billion euros linked mainly to asset write-downs when new Chief Executive Luc Oursel unveils a fresh strategy early next week, French newspaper Les Echos reported.

DEXIA

Luxembourg will pay about 100 million euros for a 10 percent stake in the Franco-Belgian lender's private banking arm, Banque Internationale Luxembourg, a spokesman for the country's finance minister said.

BOUYGUES

The construction and telecoms group said no offences were committed during the consultation process ahead of the awarding of a contract to build a complex for France's armed forces. French prosecutors are investigating allegations of corruption and favouritism, a judicial source said.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker said data from a pooled analysis of studies conducted in several countries released late on Wednesday showed no increased risk of cancer among patients taking insulin drug Lantus.

DERICHEBOURG

The company said it reduced its debt by 93 million euros in 2010/11 but that it was cautious about the short-term outlook because of the crisis.

FONCIERE PARIS FRANCE SA

The real estate group said it recommended to shareholders not to tender their shares to an improved offer of 110 euros per share from rival Paris Hotels Roissy Vaugirad (PHRV).

