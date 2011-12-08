PARIS Dec 8 Below are company-related
news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have
an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures up 1.2 percent at 0751 GMT
BNP PARIBAS
France's largest bank said it would name Lars Machenil, an
executive with the bank's Fortis unit, as chief financial
officer effective in March.
NATIXIS
The French bank will buy investment fund Atria, which has
been weakened by the departure of key executives and manages 300
million euros in asset, French newspaper Les Echos reported. The
French bank's Naxicap unit will take over the fund that invests
in non-listed companies for clients.
CARREFOUR
Guyenne et Gascogne, Carrefour's largest
franchisee, said it was in talks with the French retail giant on
a "business combination". Any deal would exclude the impact of
takeover rumours on its shares, the company said.
AREVA
The French nuclear reactor maker could announce a one-time
charge of around 1 billion euros linked mainly to asset
write-downs when new Chief Executive Luc Oursel unveils a fresh
strategy early next week, French newspaper Les Echos reported.
DEXIA
Luxembourg will pay about 100 million euros for a 10 percent
stake in the Franco-Belgian lender's private banking arm, Banque
Internationale Luxembourg, a spokesman for the country's finance
minister said.
BOUYGUES
The construction and telecoms group said no offences were
committed during the consultation process ahead of the awarding
of a contract to build a complex for France's armed forces.
French prosecutors are investigating allegations of corruption
and favouritism, a judicial source said.
SANOFI
The French drugmaker said data from a pooled analysis of
studies conducted in several countries released late on
Wednesday showed no increased risk of cancer among patients
taking insulin drug Lantus.
DERICHEBOURG
The company said it reduced its debt by 93 million euros in
2010/11 but that it was cautious about the short-term outlook
because of the crisis.
FONCIERE PARIS FRANCE SA
The real estate group said it recommended to shareholders
not to tender their shares to an improved offer of 110 euros per
share from rival Paris Hotels Roissy Vaugirad (PHRV).
