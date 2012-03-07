Wells Fargo fires 4 executives amid probe into sales practices
Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it fired four executives in its community banking business as part of an independent investigation into its sales practices.
PARIS, March 7 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
EADS
The cash-rich European aerospace group is exploring tie-ups, acquisitions and even large scale alliances or mergers in a bid to finally realize its long-standing goal of quintupling revenues in the United States, the world's biggest arms market.
THALES
Europe's largest defence electronics group posted higher-than-expected full-year operating profit on Tuesday as it renegotiated contracts and cut non-restructuring costs, confirming a forecast for rising margins and revenue this year.
HERMES
The French handbag maker said its watch unit was in exclusive talks to buy all of Swiss high-end dial maker Nateber, as luxury watchmakers scramble to secure supplies of high-quality parts.
AXA
HSBC has agreed to sell its general insurance businesses to AXA Group and QBE Insurance Group for a cash consideration of $914 million, as Europe's biggest bank moves ahead with its plan to divest non-core assets.
SANOFI
The French drugmaker is interested in doing more acquisitions in emerging markets and will "probably not" be a bidder for Pfizer Inc's animal-health business, said Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher.
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT (GBL)
The Belgian holding company increased its dividend by 2.4 percent after its net profit plummeted due to a heavy impairment on its holding of French cement maker Lafarge.
GALAPAGOS
The Belgian biotech group says that shareholder Abingworth Management Ltd has cut its stake to 4.9 percent from 6.0 percent after Galapagos's sharp share price spike last week following its arthritis drug partnership deal with Abbott Laboratories.
