Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

STMICROELECTRONICS

The chipmaker posted a quarterly net loss and said it could need as much as $500 million to get out of its struggling mobile chip joint venture with Ericsson.

UNIBAIL RODAMCO European real-estate group Unibail Rodamco named a new chief executive on Wednesday and said it would boost earnings power in 2013 on the back of new shopping-mall developments and tenants' sales.

GDF SUEZ

France's highest administrative court annulled government-imposed limits on 2011 and 2012 gas price increases for consumers, paving the way for normalisation of a market distorted by years of state curbs.

RENAULT

A proposed pay freeze at French carmaker Renault's domestic operations for this year will also affect the group's managers but not necessarily its chief executive Carlos Ghosn, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French bank may soon warn investors that its fourth-quarter accounts will be hit by new provisions, French daily Le Figaro reported, without citing its sources.

A spokeswoman for Credit Agricole declined to commment.

