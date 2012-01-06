PARIS Jan 6 Below are company-related
news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have
an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
PERNOD RICARD
The wines and spirits company carried out a new bond issue
in the US for a total of $2.5 billion via a private placement.
GROUPAMA
The French mutual insurer is considering a sale of its
private equity business as part of an ongoing programme of asset
disposals aimed at strengthening its balance sheet, French
on-line newspaper Agefi reported.
TECHNIP
The oil services supplier has been awarded a two year
extension to a contract from Statoil for diving,
pipeline repair, contingency and modification services. Technip
has held the contract since 2007.
DEXIA
The French government is considering nationalising what
remains of the troubled Franco-Belgian financial group, Les
Echos reported.
VINCI
The construction and concessions group said it agreed to buy
Canadian highway construction and road infrastructure group
Carmacks, which generates revenue of about 150 million euros.
ESSILOR
The world's largest maker of corrective eye lenses said it
had bought a majority stake in a California-based laboratory and
signed partnerships in Tunisia, Morocco, Brazil and the
Dominican Republic.
