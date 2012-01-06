PARIS Jan 6 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PERNOD RICARD

The wines and spirits company carried out a new bond issue in the US for a total of $2.5 billion via a private placement.

GROUPAMA

The French mutual insurer is considering a sale of its private equity business as part of an ongoing programme of asset disposals aimed at strengthening its balance sheet, French on-line newspaper Agefi reported.

TECHNIP

The oil services supplier has been awarded a two year extension to a contract from Statoil for diving, pipeline repair, contingency and modification services. Technip has held the contract since 2007.

DEXIA

The French government is considering nationalising what remains of the troubled Franco-Belgian financial group, Les Echos reported.

VINCI

The construction and concessions group said it agreed to buy Canadian highway construction and road infrastructure group Carmacks, which generates revenue of about 150 million euros.

ESSILOR

The world's largest maker of corrective eye lenses said it had bought a majority stake in a California-based laboratory and signed partnerships in Tunisia, Morocco, Brazil and the Dominican Republic.

