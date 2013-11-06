BUDAPEST Nov 6 Hungary's state asset manager
MNV said on Wednesday it would offer up to 900 million euros
worth of bonds due in 2019 relating to shares in Hungarian drug
maker Richter to finance a 2014 exchangeable bond
expiry, it said in a statement.
It said the proceeds from the offering would be used to
finance the repurchase of 833 million euros worth of 4.4 percent
exchangeable bonds due in 2014 issued by MNV.
MNV, which controls a 25.24 percent stake in Richter, said
the offering allows the issuer to extend its debt maturity
profile at an attractive interest rate without compromising
Hungary's stake in Richter.
