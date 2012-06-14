Euro zone blue chips currently trade at their lowest valuation levels since late November as investors dump European assets across the board while the region's debt crisis intensifies.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index trades at 7.9 times 12-month forward earnings, well below a 10-year average of 11.4, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

Europe's broader STOX 600 index, which also includes companies from the UK, Switzerland and Scandinavian countries, trades at 9.2 times expected earnings, its lowest price-to-earnings ratio since mid-December, and well below a 10-year average of 12.5.

This compares with P/E ratios of 11.8 for Wall Street's S&P 500 and of 9 for the MSCI Emerging index.

Other valuation ratios also show euro zone stocks at extremely cheap levels.

About half of the Euro STOXX 50 companies currently trade below their book value, while the average dividend yield on the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index is 4.29 percent, a level not seen since the heat of the financial crisis in early 2009.

Italian utility firm Enel, for instance, trades at a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.57 and Spanish energy company Repsol at 0.65, while both have dividend yields of more than 8 percent.

Beaten-down banking stocks have the smallest P/B ratios, with Credit Agricole trading at 0.17, Italy's UniCredit trading at 0.27, and Societe Generale at 0.28.

That's even worse than the price-to-book ratios of banks in Egypt, a country that has been dragged for almost a year and a half in a messy and often bloody transition to civilian rule following the fall of President Hosni Mubarak.

Commercial International Bank Egypt trades at a P/B of 1.65, while Housing and Development Bank trades at 0.88.

Even local units of European banks trade at higher P/B ratios than their parent companies, with National Societe Generale Bank trading at 1.6 and Credit Agricole Egypt trading at 1.3.

