Shares in IAG rise 1.1 percent, outperforming a flat FTSE 100 index, as Goldman Sachs says Europe's fourth-biggest airline group by market value remains its top sector pick, with potential upside of 25 percent.

"IAG should enjoy a superior pricing environment in 2012. IAG unit revenues continue to outperform peers," Goldman Sachs says in a note.

"IAG's unit revenue trends outperformed those of its peers in the fourth quarter of 2011, driven by a combination of capacity discipline and increased market share on its key routes, and revenue synergies from the merger and the American Airlines joint venture," the broker adds.

News that telecoms group BT Group has signed a new, nine-year deal with its pension fund, which will result in much smaller annual cash payments to reduce its deficit, also supported IAG, with the airline also shouldering high pension costs, which will be increased by its acquisition of BMI British Midland , the loss-making UK subsidiary of Germany's Lufthansa's.

"IAG is getting a boost from the BT pension deal, given its big scheme deficit, as well as the BMI slots move," said one London-based trader.

A report in the Financial Times on Friday said IAG has offered a limited number of extra concessions to try to secure regulatory approval for its acquisition of BMI.

