Shares in German utilities E.ON (EONGn.DE) and RWE (RWEG.DE) are the only gainers on the blue chip DAX index .GDAXI as traders point to Goldman Sachs upgrading both groups, citing potential upside for the stocks in coming months.

Goldman Sachs upgrades E.ON to "buy" from "neutral" and RWE to "neutral" from "sell".

E.ON advances 1.3 percent and RWE rises 0.7 percent.

"The sector relative valuation has become more compelling following the recent sell-off in the shares, even after revising our forecasts for the weaker management outlook," Goldman Sachs says in a note.

Shares in E.ON and RWE have lost 32 percent and 43 percent year-to-date respectively, burdened by Germany's nuclear exit and a gas price squeeze as high global oil prices clash with weak spot gas prices in central Europe.

