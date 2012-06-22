June 21 Factbox on LeBron James, who was named
on Thursday as the most valuable player (MVP) during the
National Basketball Association final series.
* Born December 30, 1984 in Akron, Ohio (age 27)
* Height: six feet eight inches (2.03 metres), 250 lbs (113
kilograms)
* Drafted first overall by Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003
* Named NBA rookie of the year in 2004
* Eight-time NBA All-Star (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009,
2010, 2011, 2012)
* NBA scoring champion in 2008, making him the first
Cavalier to lead the league in scoring
* Won Olympic gold medal with United States at 2008 Beijing
Olympics and bronze medal at 2004 Athens Olympics
* Three-time NBA Most Valuable Player (2009, 2010, 2012)
* James is one of just eight players to have won the MVP
award at least three times. The others are: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar,
Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird,
Magic Johnson and Moses Malone.
* Won his first NBA Championship with Miami in 2012 after
previously losing in the final with Cleveland (2007) and Miami
(2011)
